Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 367,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,572 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $12,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HOG stock opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Stories

