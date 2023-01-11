Raymond James & Associates Has $11.06 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 14.3% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 11,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in CF Industries by 14.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average is $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $119.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.