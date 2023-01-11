Raymond James & Associates Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 19,126 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 19.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 19.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 14.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.47.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

