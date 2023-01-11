Raymond James & Associates Has $12.27 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,025 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FMC were worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Stock Down 0.2 %

FMC stock opened at $128.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.09.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.