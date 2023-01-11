Raymond James & Associates Has $12.34 Million Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,990 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Murphy USA were worth $12,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $51,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $264.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.29 and a 200-day moving average of $282.43. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.30 and a 52 week high of $323.00.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.