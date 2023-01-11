Raymond James & Associates Has $12.66 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,618,000 after purchasing an additional 70,198 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,928,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,909,000 after purchasing an additional 129,437 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 743.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,086,000 after acquiring an additional 618,858 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.38 and a 200-day moving average of $176.71. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $218.95.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

