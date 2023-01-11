Raymond James & Associates Has $12.96 Million Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $12,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $102.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.56.

