Raymond James & Associates Has $12.96 Million Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $12,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $102.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.56.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.