Raymond James & Associates Has $13.04 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NVR were worth $13,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in NVR by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.
Insider Activity at NVR
NVR Stock Up 1.4 %
NVR stock opened at $4,828.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,554.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4,337.41. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,822.29.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NVR Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVR (NVR)
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.