Raymond James & Associates Has $13.04 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NVR were worth $13,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in NVR by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR Stock Up 1.4 %

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR stock opened at $4,828.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,554.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4,337.41. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,822.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.