Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $12,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $184,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,081,000 after acquiring an additional 954,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after acquiring an additional 730,931 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,269,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,056,000 after acquiring an additional 475,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 466,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SQM. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE SQM opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.75. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

