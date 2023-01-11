Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,147 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $11,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after buying an additional 214,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.6237 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.