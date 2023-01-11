Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 953,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,064 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in F.N.B. were worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $574,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 194,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 36.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Price Performance

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.08. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

