Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,370 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

GLDM stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

