Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cable One were worth $11,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20.5% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 175.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 46.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $714.72 per share, with a total value of $3,573,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,083,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:CABO opened at $743.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,636.07. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $710.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $984.78.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.00.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

