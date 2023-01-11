Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 331,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95,706 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CNA Financial were worth $12,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 62,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,323,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

