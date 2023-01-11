Raymond James & Associates Makes New $11.19 Million Investment in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,015 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $152.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.81. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $191.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Articles

