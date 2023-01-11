Raymond James & Associates Makes New Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,004,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,598,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HLN stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.27. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Haleon

HLN has been the subject of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.