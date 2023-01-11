Raymond James & Associates Makes New Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,004,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,210,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,598,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Haleon Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of HLN stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.27. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.50.
About Haleon
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
