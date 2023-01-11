Raymond James & Associates Purchases 17,181 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after buying an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,727,000 after buying an additional 946,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,659,000 after purchasing an additional 505,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 479.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 456,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,422,000 after purchasing an additional 377,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,110 shares of company stock worth $52,671,519. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.39.

VEEV stock opened at $161.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $244.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

