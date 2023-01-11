Raymond James & Associates Purchases 21,923 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,923 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Trex were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Trex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Trex by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 204,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Trex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.43. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $118.85.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

