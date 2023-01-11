Raymond James & Associates Purchases 24,071 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,071 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $12,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $112.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.54 and a 200 day moving average of $104.04. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

