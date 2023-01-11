Raymond James & Associates Purchases 274,023 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 376,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,023 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $12,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.7% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 4.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 2.5 %

MC stock opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.42 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 55.92% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $3,815,195.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $3,815,195.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,992. 7.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

