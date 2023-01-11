Raymond James & Associates Purchases 32,895 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,895 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,368,000 after buying an additional 4,187,987 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,488,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

