Raymond James & Associates Purchases 59,035 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $12,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,205,000 after purchasing an additional 277,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,422,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,326 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,500.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $60.53.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 1,300.33%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

