Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Medpace were worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $223.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.42 and its 200 day moving average is $180.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $235.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,752.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MEDP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

