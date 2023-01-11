Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Air Lease were worth $11,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Air Lease by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 66,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Air Lease by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AL. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $561.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -71.43%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

