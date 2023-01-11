Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $282,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,256,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $494,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

RPG stock opened at $152.81 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $138.73 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

