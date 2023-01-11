Raymond James & Associates Sells 11,078 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,078 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $12,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HII. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 242,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,526,000 after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,099,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $223.97 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.20 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.92 and a 200 day moving average of $229.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.