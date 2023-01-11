Raymond James & Associates Sells 13,687 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
VOT stock opened at $183.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $241.17.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
