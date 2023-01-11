Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,026 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ferrari were worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,880,000 after acquiring an additional 336,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Ferrari by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 954,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.56.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $231.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.11. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $259.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.