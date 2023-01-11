Raymond James & Associates Sells 20,462 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,462 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Signature Bank were worth $12,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $114.51 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $106.81 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

