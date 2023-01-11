Raymond James & Associates Sells 33,030 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,030 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,904,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,177,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,504,000 after acquiring an additional 542,841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after acquiring an additional 448,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after acquiring an additional 350,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,590,000 after acquiring an additional 273,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

RPV opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.