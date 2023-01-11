Raymond James & Associates Sells 34,888 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,888 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $11,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DINO. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DINO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

NYSE DINO opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock worth $244,263,484. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

