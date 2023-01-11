Raymond James & Associates Sells 42,100 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 267,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 176,030 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 221,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 22,614 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 431,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,895,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

