Raymond James & Associates Sells 51,053 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 781,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,053 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $12,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

