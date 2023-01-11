Raymond James & Associates Sells 56,379 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56,379 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day moving average of $83.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

