Raymond James & Associates Sells 609,159 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,159 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About NortonLifeLock

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

