Raymond James & Associates Sells 66,733 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $12,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,705,000 after purchasing an additional 269,754 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,731 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,441,000 after acquiring an additional 954,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,106,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,424,000 after purchasing an additional 98,674 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $196.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.58.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

