Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $191.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.60.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

