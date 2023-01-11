Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $11,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 21.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 742.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.3 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

NYSE EQR opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.