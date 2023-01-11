Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,679 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,462,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,864,000 after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,366,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,349,000 after buying an additional 73,965 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 830,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after buying an additional 90,090 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,572.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 825,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,776,000 after purchasing an additional 776,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SLYV stock opened at $77.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $86.88.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.