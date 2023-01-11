Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.18 Million Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,218,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 226,079 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after buying an additional 246,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after buying an additional 497,268 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 297,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 111,360 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 290,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 69,228 shares during the period.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $24.42.

