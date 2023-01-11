Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.28 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,320. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $152.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.56. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $160.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

