Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.30 Million Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,568 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 406.3% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $89,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $85.43 and a twelve month high of $117.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.60.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

