Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 19.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth $244,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth $3,222,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 103,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average is $63.92. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.09%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

