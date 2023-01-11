Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,084,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 137,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,965 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total transaction of $498,831.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,301 shares in the company, valued at $40,596,480.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,965 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total transaction of $498,831.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,301 shares in the company, valued at $40,596,480.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 4,523 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $843,087.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 276,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,563,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,093 shares of company stock worth $4,048,446. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $179.33 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.34.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

