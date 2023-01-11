Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,212 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after buying an additional 15,195,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,267,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 807,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,439,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,576,000 after purchasing an additional 575,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FITB. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FITB opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

See Also

