Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 512 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $164.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.02 and its 200-day moving average is $165.18.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $6,244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,750 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,710. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.09.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

