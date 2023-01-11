Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 76,078 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,078 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 346.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 113,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAW opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91.

