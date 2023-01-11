Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,094 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,240,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,663,000 after acquiring an additional 618,318 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,139,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $56.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

