Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Sanmina by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sanmina by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Sanmina by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Sidoti upgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

