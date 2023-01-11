Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.08

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.08 and last traded at $56.01, with a volume of 63086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.